MicroBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $10.30 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $4,237.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.