Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) PT Lowered to GBX 420

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.60) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

MCRO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 571.43 ($7.03).

MCRO opened at GBX 324.10 ($3.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 633.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,101 ($25.86).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

