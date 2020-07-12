Michael John Curlook Sells 10,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,969,687.48.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.22. The company had a trading volume of 408,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$20.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.63.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.76.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.