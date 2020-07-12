Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $3.42. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 10,191,278 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48.

In other news, insider Silviu Itescu 1,885,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

