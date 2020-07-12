MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.45 million and $135,858.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.02010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00200131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00068616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115631 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,241,895 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.