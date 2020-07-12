Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt plc (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of MEGGF remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

