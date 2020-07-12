MediShares Price Up 12% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $160,374.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.02010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00200131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00068616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00115631 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,499,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

