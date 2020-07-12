Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.79. Medicure shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medicure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Medicure had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 126.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

