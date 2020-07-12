MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,224.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.02586609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.02544297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00479652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00749668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00643278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014988 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

