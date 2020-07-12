MCO (MCO) Achieves Market Cap of $66.75 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a total market capitalization of $66.75 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00045756 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Cobinhood, Bittrex and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.88 or 0.05033034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033408 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, ABCC, Cashierest, Binance, BigONE, Cobinhood, EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Livecoin, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, YoBit, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

