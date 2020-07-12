Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 37.00% 35.31% 16.86% Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93%

Risk & Volatility

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 3 11 3 0 2.00 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus target price of $59.73, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 7.38 $827.49 million $2.43 26.37 Ichor $620.84 million 1.00 $10.73 million $0.95 28.63

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Ichor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

