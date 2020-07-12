Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Hits $197,254.63 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $197,254.63 and approximately $1,763.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.01996211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115264 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

