Matson Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MATX)

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,491% compared to the average volume of 34 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

MATX stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.11. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

