Matrexcoin (MAC) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Matrexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Matrexcoin has a market capitalization of $127,033.37 and $12.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,230.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.09 or 0.02579477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.72 or 0.02542911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00479421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00741108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00619545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015003 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,209,730 tokens. Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com

Matrexcoin Token Trading

Matrexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.