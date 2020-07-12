Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Head-To-Head Review

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Materialise and Momo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50 Momo 0 3 5 0 2.63

Materialise currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 37.34%. Momo has a consensus price target of $31.82, suggesting a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Materialise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise -0.44% -0.62% -0.25% Momo 19.07% 25.51% 15.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Materialise and Momo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $220.31 million 5.60 $1.84 million $0.03 784.67 Momo $2.44 billion 1.78 $426.74 million $1.94 10.78

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Momo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Materialise has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats Materialise on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

