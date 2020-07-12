Match Group’s (MTCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of MTCH opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

