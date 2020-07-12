Martinrea International Inc (MRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MRE opened at C$10.70 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of $851.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$872.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Fairchild acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,959.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,256.10.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

