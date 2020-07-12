Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 957,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $333,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,315 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $3,305,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

