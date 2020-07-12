Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Martello Tec Gp (CVE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martello Tec Gp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martello Tec Gp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Martello Tec Gp from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

