Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 0.65. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $926.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,029.36.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Analysts forecast that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,054.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

