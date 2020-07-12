Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

