Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 819 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after acquiring an additional 277,773 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 351,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $125.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

