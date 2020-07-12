Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $131.22 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

