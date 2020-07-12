Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.85. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 21,760 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of $173.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$49,153.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,207.87. Also, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$41,914.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,945.49. Insiders sold a total of 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467 in the last ninety days.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

