Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.85. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 21,760 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a market cap of $173.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.
In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$49,153.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,207.87. Also, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$41,914.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,945.49. Insiders sold a total of 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467 in the last ninety days.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
