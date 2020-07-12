Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives $5.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

