Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Shares of MMD opened at $20.97 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.
About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.