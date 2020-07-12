Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of MMD opened at $20.97 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.