Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.56%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

