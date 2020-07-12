LUXCoin Price Hits $0.0689 on Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $642,248.23 and approximately $2,285.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,327,355 coins and its circulating supply is 9,320,123 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

