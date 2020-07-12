Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.27 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $20.27 million and $5.52 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.05017415 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,930,679 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

