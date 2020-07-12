Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.24

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.24 and traded as high as $221.80. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 971,865 shares.

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target (up from GBX 180 ($2.22)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 204 ($2.51) to GBX 237 ($2.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.33 ($2.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -313.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is -1,285.71%.

About Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

