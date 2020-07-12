LockTrip Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $3.75 million and $14,632.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020265 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004940 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

