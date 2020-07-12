Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0229 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $451,558.56 and approximately $313,897.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00499807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017084 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003651 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004344 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000328 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,757,364 coins and its circulating supply is 19,757,352 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

