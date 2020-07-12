LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $45,525.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002451 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000176 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,037,458,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,668,510 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

