Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00014246 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $767,104.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00478893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003242 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

