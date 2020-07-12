LIFE Reaches Market Capitalization of $97,176.80 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $97,176.80 and approximately $236.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LIFE has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045531 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.05023294 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033437 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.