Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 306.67 ($3.77).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.85) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.97. The company has a market capitalization of $249.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total value of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

