Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.70 to C$2.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

TSE:LGD opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

