LEOcoin (LC4) Price Reaches $0.0535 on Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $80,305.74 and approximately $14.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.02587396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.02543095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00479822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00751203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00642154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014997 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

