Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $235.00 at UBS Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

