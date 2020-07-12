Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $276.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 35.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 6,683.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 38.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,852. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81 and a beta of 2.22. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.30.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

