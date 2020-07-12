Legend Biotech Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 15th

Legend Biotech’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 15th. Legend Biotech had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MCACU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

In related news, CFO Dong Liu bought 296,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $2,973,895.00.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

