Lambda Price Up 26.6% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Lambda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01999422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00073824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115635 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,118,796 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

