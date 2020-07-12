Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 49 by Barclays

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 49 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

