Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $206.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.68. 562,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,545. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.21. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

