Kusama Achieves Market Cap of $21.51 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $7.21 or 0.00078149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.