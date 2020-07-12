Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.13

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $17.50. Kromek Group shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 296,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.13.

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

