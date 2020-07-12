Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

