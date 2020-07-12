Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 248,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.