Klimatas Market Capitalization Hits $48,667.52 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $48,667.52 and approximately $5,767.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

