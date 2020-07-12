Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 305,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

